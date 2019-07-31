DEAR SUN SPOTS: On the morning of Tuesday, July 30, I was in an automobile accident on Federal Street in Brunswick. The person who was driving the truck that hit my car and I are both OK, but my car was totaled. Three women appeared immediately and offered aid to both myself and the other driver. They were incredibly kind, efficient and practical.

First, they offered both of us hugs and water then got down to business. They really didn’t say, “What can I do to help?” They just did things. Because the other person was a fairly new driver and this was the first time either of us had been involved in a car accident, one woman helped him gather his information while the other woman called the police and helped me. The three ladies stayed right with us until the police officers left then one of them gave me a ride home — over 20 miles away.

I really did feel like I was in the presence of angels and wanted to write to Sun Spots to publicly express my thanks to Karen, Lou Ann and the woman with the beautiful necklace whose name I don’t remember. Both of us involved in the accident were truly covered with kindness and empathy. I so appreciate these caring women who took the time to be so generous and helpful and I will never forget any of them. It truly is amazing how God sends the right people into your life at just the right moment.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I’m so sorry this happened, but I’m so relieved you and the other driver are OK. Thank you so much for writing and I hope these Good Samaritans see this letter.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a folder regarding Holy Family School, Class of 1948. If anyone would like this, call me at 782-1209.

— Jerry, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to the July 19 Sun Spots about dashboard issues, I have an older Pontiac and in the daytime I can’t see the speedometer. If you have a smartphone there is a free app called“DigiHud” that shows how fast you’re going, including the time, miles and direction in large numbers that are easy to see. I put my phone where I can see it without taking my eyes off the road. It has sure solved my problem.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to the question about Bill Walker in the July 18 Sun Spots, he was my uncle, my mother’s brother. I’m 90 years old and don’t know what happened to Bill’s things, mostly because I don’t remember that well, but I’d like to hear from anyone who knew my uncle.

— Harold, Mexico

ANSWER: This is a reminder to us all that we can make a difference in people’s lives. As you all go about your day, I suggest that you take notice of those around you and look for ways you can make someone else’s life better and brighter. It may not be as obvious as helping out at the scene of an accident, but sometimes simply smiling at a stranger and offering a friendly greeting can make a positive difference. Try it and report back to me!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: