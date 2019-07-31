LEWISTON — The Lewiston CareerCenter, part of the Maine Department of Labor, is holding a series of events and workshops during August.

All events are at the Lewiston CareerCenter, 5 Mollison Way, unless otherwise noted. The CareerCenter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All CareerCenter services are free of charge.

There will be a job fair from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 5, with more than 20 employers in attendance, all of whom are hiring and will be on hand to talk with job-seekers. Be prepared with a resume and to have an interview-like conversation. Dress to impress.

CareerCenter Services Orientation — 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. This is an overview of programs at the CareerCenter, eligibility requirements and information on accessing services, held the first Tuesday of every month. To register, call 207-753-9001.

Introduction to Self-Employment Workshop — 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 8. This introductory workshop, facilitated by Karleen Andrews of New Ventures Maine, will help attendees decide whether self-employment is the right choice. The class covers the pros and cons of owning a business, the elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help with success. To register, call 207-557-1885.

New Mainers Workshop — 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Information on how to complete paper and online job applications, this workshop is held the fourth Thursday of every month. Interpreter available. To register, call 207-753-9001.

Orientation for people with disabilities who are considering vocational rehabilitation services is held the fourth Wednesday of the month. Service providers are also welcome to attend. Registration not required.

Essentials of College Planning for Adults — 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Provides the basic steps for successful college enrollment with information about college and trade schools, entrance requirements, readiness and transitional issues of adult students, admissions procedures and financial aid. Those attending should bring last year’s income tax forms to the appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 800-281-3703.

Resumé Assistance — Leave a resume for review or complete a draft resumé from the Maine JobLink with staff assistance. Bring in a past work history. Must be able to type a resume. To schedule an appointment, call 207-753-9001.

Interview Assistance — Those people preparing for a job interview may have a mock interview or talk to CareerCenter staff about how to best answer tough questions. To schedule an appointment, call 207-753-9001.

CareerCenters, part of the Maine Department of Labor, offer a variety of services to help people find employment or upgrade skills. Each center provides several public-access computer workstations with Microsoft Office software, resume writing and cover letter software, Internet access and O’Net software for skills assessment.

For more information, call 207-753-9001 (TTY users call Maine Relay 711). More information is available on the CareerCenter website, http://www.mainecareercenter.com.

The Maine Department of Labor is an equal opportunity provider. Auxiliary aids and services are available to individuals with disabilities upon request.

