LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen will hear a request Tuesday from resident Stryker Adams to rescind the board’s support of a proposed transmission line through Western Maine.

Central Maine Power wants to build a 145-mile high-voltage power line from the Quebec border to Lewiston to connect to the New England power grid.

The board will also hear a presentation on solar energy. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

The transmission line would carry hydropower from Quebec through Franklin, Somerset and Androscoggin counties. The line through Maine would extend from Beattie Township on the Canadian border to Lewiston.

Town officials sent a letter early on in support of CMP’s option to pursue the project, Town Manager Stephen Gould said.

“To avoid, what I believed to be a mess that happened in Jay with this issue, we are actively collecting signatures asking the board to rescind (support) and also one as a backup if they don’t to put (it) to town vote,” Adams said via Facebook messenger.

Jay selectpersons first rejected and then approved a citizen petition in May asking for a special town meeting to vote on the project.

Voters in June overwhelmingly opposed the project and agreed to send a letter of opposition to CMP, New England Clean Energy Connect, the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and the Maine Land Use Planning Commission on residents’ behalf. The letter was approved by the board July 23.

The $950 million CMP project was proposed in response to the Massachusetts Department of Energy Sources seeking long-term contracts for clean-energy projects.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: