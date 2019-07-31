LEWISTON – Arlene Elizabeth Harris, 81, of Poland passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center. She was born on April 7, 1938 in Auburn, the daughter of Stanwood and Vera Bagley Mitchell. She attended sub-primary to the eighth grade at a one-room schoolhouse in West Pownal. She graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn on June 13, 1956 and married Charles L. Harris Jr. on June 17, 1956 at Pleasant Street Baptist Church, where they were both members. They were married for 55 years when he passed away on Oct. 17, 2011. Arlene enjoyed reading, watching TV, going out to eat and family gatherings. She worked in the office of several shoe shops before becoming a CNA at the age of 55. She worked at Clover Manor for 10 years.

Arlene is survived by her sons, Mark and Christine of Auburn, Stephen Harris of Minot and Karen Lamb of Windham and Paul and Chanin of Rochester, N.H.; grandchildren, Joshua and Cassie Harris of Auburn, Tyler Davis and fiancé, Ashley Daigle, Brianna and Anthony Bennett and Devin Davis all of Rochester, N.H., and Joel and Sydnee Harris both of Auburn; great grandchildren, Arabella Harris of Auburn, Sophia Bennett and Luke Davis both of Rochester, N.H.; her sister, Barbara and Mickey Harris of Minot, Betty Robinson of North Carolina and Sylvia Mahoney of Utah, brothers-in-law, Wendell Harris, John and Sue Harris, Clifford and Sheila Harris and Dwight and Carol Harris.

She was predeceased by her father, Stanwood Harris, her stepfathers, Clyde Burgess and Elmer Timberlake, her mother, Vera Timberlake; and her son, Kevin Harris who passed at the age of 4.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Street Baptist Church in Mechanic Falls with interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may attend visitation on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to

The Dempsey Center

29 Lowell, St.

5th Floor

Lewiston, ME 04240

