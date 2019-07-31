JAY – Dana Edward Morse, 60, of Morse Hill Road in Jay, died unexpectedly on July 25, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He is now reunited with his little girl. Dana was born on Nov. 30, 1958, in Dixfield, the son of Stanley and Barbara P. (Tilton) Morse. He graduated from Jay High School in the class of 1977. Dana was the sixth generation to operate the Morse Family Farm where he raised steers and oxen, showing and pulling them at local fairs. He also worked in local shoe shops and was a lumberman. Dana enjoyed cooking, smelting, fishing, hunting and spending time at the Morse Family Hunting Camp.

Dana is survived by his mother, Barbara Morse of North Jay; sisters, Marilyn Morse of Jay, Robin Jordan and husband Robert of Raymond; sister-in-law, Debra Morse of Massachusetts; nephews, Steven Morse Jr. and wife, Amy of Auburn, Shane Morse of Jay, Ret. Major Christopher Legere and wife, Mindy of California, Ret. Master Sgt. Kurt Legere and wife, Jennifer of Texas, Nathan Jordan and wife, Natasha of Windham, nieces, Erin Jordan of Limington, Lori Owens of Virginia, Wendy Spears of Georgia; great-nephews, Artur, Wyatt, Tate and Princeton Morse of Auburn, Jade and Shane Jr. Morse of Jay, Caden Legere of California, Drew Legere of Texas, great-nieces, Lauren Legere of Texas, Isabella Legere of California, Allison Spears of Florida, Keegan and Loghan Aycock of Maine; his companion, Lucretia Raymond and her family.

Dana was predeceased by his father, Stanley in 1994; brother, Steven in 2009; and three year-old daughter, Marissa Sue Morse in 1990; many cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Amvets Hall, 111 Main St., Jay. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to

Make-A-Wish Maine

66 Massey Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

