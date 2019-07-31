RUMFORD – Dana Lee Richardson, 60, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at his residence in Rumford.

He was born in Rumford on Sept. 15, 1958, and was the son of Dana and June (Heikkinen) Richardson. He was a high school graduate and had attended schools in Virginia and Maine.

Dana worked as a bartender in Boston and had operated and owned “The Shak” in Rumford. He also had worked at Tommy Guns in Mexico.

He was a member of the American Legion and VFW in Rumford. He enjoyed spending time with his family, 4-wheeling, swimming, time at camp with his friend, John, in Byron and enjoyed racecars, NASCAR and the Patriots.

Surviving are his mother, June Moore of Rumford; sister, Shelley Cormier and husband, Peter of South Rumford; brother, Tommy Moore and companion, Heidi Porter and their daughter, Nicole; niece Jennifer Cormier and fiancé, Chris Bubar of Levant and their children, Leila, Joe and Dylan; nephew, Tommy Moore Jr. of Rumford and his children, Dreah, Harley, Bentley, Thomas, and Abigail; an uncle, Lee Richardson of Norway; and Tasia McCann and her daughter, Luna.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine 04276

