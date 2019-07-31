AUBURN – Elizabeth J. (Raynor) Libby, 94, formerly of North Turner, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Odd Fellows’ Home. She was born Aug. 27, 1924 in Lewiston, the daughter of Arland Raynor and Ethel (Lyon) Raynor. She attended Edward Little High School. On Aug. 27, 1942 she married Everett A. Libby in Lewiston; he passed away on April 19, 1997.

Elizabeth was a member of the Wayside Bible Baptist Church, Ladies Missionary Group and Secretary of Sunday school. She enjoyed photography, collecting stamps, gardening, doing puzzles, feeding the birds and loved her cats and dogs. Elizabeth enjoyed traveling with her daughter, Donna and her husband, and visited every state with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii. She will be remembered for how much she cared for others, and never speaking badly of others. She loved going to church and she loved God and was not afraid to tell anyone that would listen. She was very busy and talented, making such things as crafts, quilts, jams and jellies. She made her daughters bunk beds out of scrap wood and knew how to re-purpose and reuse many things. She would stay up all night in the winter to keep the wood stoves going and trying her best not to let the water pipes freeze. She was a very hard worker. She could play basketball and beat the teenagers when she was in her fifties and sixties. On Fridays when her daughter, Kim would pick her up to go shopping, she would always ask her to drive “fast”. Elizabeth had a kind spirit and was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters, June A. Rhodes and partner, Jonathan Doran of Debary, Mass., Donna L. Roberge and husband, David of Poulsbo, Wash., Patricia J. Sawyer of Livermore Falls, Sharon G. Peterson of Epping, N.H., Belinda J. Kerr and husband, Lee of Ocala, Fla., Cheryl Libby Davis of Lewiston, Cynthia J. Libby and partner, Laureen Eynon of Flagstaff, Ariz., Kimberly B. Dulac and husband, Rodney of Lewiston, three sons, Ronald Libby of Auburn, Gary W. Libby of Somerville, Mass., and Daniel C. Libby and wife, Dorothy of Dewey, Ariz.; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her sister, Winnifred Langely of New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Everett A. Libby; her son, Richard D. Libby, her daughters, Doris E. Toelken and Barbara Lavoie; her brother, Donald Lyon and sister, Janice Ames.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to the staff of Odd Follows Home in Auburn for their care and compassion to Elizabeth and her family during her stay and passing.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A celebration of life gathering will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17, at Great Falls Plaza Activities Room, 20 Great Falls Plaza, Auburn, Maine. A private family interment will be at Pine Street Cemetery, South Auburn, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

