GRIFFIN, Ga. – Lynne Marie Totman, 43, of Griffin, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Spalding Regional Medical Center.
Born in Lewiston, June 2, 1976, she was a daughter of Sharon Lynne Taylor Totman and the late Stephen Wayne Totman. She was a graduate of Lisbon High School in Lisbon and enjoyed puzzles and taking care of her many cats.
Surviving, in addition to her mother of Griffin, are two sisters, Stephanie Gagnon and husband, Bryan of Albany, Ga. and Shannon Rachel Totman of Winston Salem, N.C.; four nephews, Stephen, Ezekiel, Elijah and Colin and a niece, Josephine.
Graveside committal prayers for Lynne Marie Totman will be conducted Friday, August 2, at 2 p.m. at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner Street, Auburn.
Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at either haistenmcculloughfuneralhome.com or www.lynchbrothers.com
Local arrangements by Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home of Lewiston.
