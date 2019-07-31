AUBURN – Samantha “Sam” Frechette, 66, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019 at The Androscoggin Hospice House with her loving family by her side. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on Nov. 17, 1952, the daughter of the late Henry and Louise Beauchesne.She attended school at Exeter High School and at The New Hampshire Community Tech College. She worked as a CNA at Arcadia Medical Staffing. She was married to the love of her life for the past 20 years, Ronald Frechette.She absolutely loved quilting and sewing, planting and working in her “Victory Gardens” with the help of her husband. She was also very talented in working with stained glass and always enjoyed a good meal that usually included chicken.Sam is survived by her husband, Ronald Frechette of Auburn; her children: Joseph Frechette and wife Adriane Griffen of Silver Spring, Md., Ronald Frechette II of Ossining, N.Y.; her grandchild, Luc Frechette of Maryland; three sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Kauler, Gloria Dufault, Lisa Tarnowski; nieces: Shannon, Kelly and Laura; nephews Daniel, Jeremy, Jesse and Matthew; grandnephew Liam; and grandnieces Kiara and Sheighla.The family would like to thank the staff at The Androscoggin Hospice House and her very special friends at Quiltessentials Inc. in Auburn.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Sam’s guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.Funeral services will be held on Saturday Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn. Committal services will be held at The Maine Veterans Cemetery on Civic Center Drive in Augusta on Wednesday Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn.In lieu of flowers,donations maybe made to:The SpecialOlympics MaineAttn: Phil Geelhoed125 John Roberts Road #5South Portland 04106

« Previous

Next »