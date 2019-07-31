PERU — In a secret-ballot vote Tuesday, citizens for a second time turned down the purchase of a new truck and backhoe for the highway department.

However, the majority of the 226 voters passed six other municipal budget items defeated at the June 11 referendum.

On June 22, members of the Select Board and the Finance Committee retooled the defeated municipal articles, aided by an additional $212,000 for its surplus after a Maine Revenue Services audit found that Central Maine Power had not paid its personal property taxes with the town.

Board Chairwoman Raquel Welch led an effort to utilize $102,000 of that money to assist in a second attempt to purchase a truck and a backhoe for the highway department.

Instead, citizens voted 108-112 against the article to purchase a new six wheeler with hydraulics and a plow not to exceed $160,000, with $54,000 to come from surplus and the balance to be financed for three years.

They voted 61-159 against the article to purchase a new backhoe for up to $130,000, with $48,000 to come from surplus and the balance to be financed over three years.

The Select Board and Finance Committee supported the truck purchase, but while the board supported the backhoe purchase, the committee did not.

Articles approved included:

* 119-107 for general expenses — Select Board recommended same $35,800, which is about the same as the prior year. The Finance Committee voted against, saying there’s money to be saved with things like legal fees.

* 140-86 for town officers and appointed officials — Select Board and Finance Committee supported reducing amount by $3,998 to $40,659.

* 121-105 for town office operations — Select Board and Finance Committee supported reducing amount by $8,000 to $70,000.

* 141-83 for garage facility maintenance and operations — Select Board and Finance Committee supported reducing amount by $1,000 to $15,000.

* 151-66 for preservation of town record books — Select Board and Finance Committee supported reducing amount by $1,000 to $4,000.

* 160-59 for the Oxford County Tax — Select Board and Finance Committee supported adding a notation that it’s a statutory requirement that this bill be paid.

[email protected]

« Previous

filed under: