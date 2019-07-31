An Auburn woman was hospitalized Wednesday after two vehicles collided on Minot Avenue near Poland Road. Police said 25-year-old Vitel Onka, of Lewiston, was attempting to cross Minot Avenue to get to Fairview Avenue just before 3 p.m. as Rosemarie Pomerleau, 56, of Auburn, was driving west on Minot Avenue in her 2007 Ford Mustang. When Onka pulled onto Minot Avenue, her car struck Pomerleau’s in the driver’s side door, police said. Pomerleau was taken to Central Maine Medical Center to be examined for injuries described as not life-threatening. Both vehicles were towed. Auburn police were investigating. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal