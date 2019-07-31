police log

Charges
Lewiston
- Mukatar Maalim, 30, listed as transient, on a charge of criminal trespass, 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, at 225 Bartlett St.
- Amber Morin, 26, of 612 Sabattus St., on a warrant charging violating conditions of release and driving with a suspended license, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.
Auburn
- Lucas Labbe, 23, of 151 Main St., Turner, on charges of driving to endanger, violating conditions of release, and failure to make an accident report, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, at 60 Court St.
Maine State Police
- Randi Young, 34, of 23 Dumas St., Lisbon Falls, arrested by Lisbon police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
- Renae Hamel, 31, of 25 Lemay Lane, Litchfield, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, on Old Chadbourne Road, Lewiston.
