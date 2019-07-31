LEWISTON — Scott Cummings has been promoted to vice president/treasurer at Geiger in Lewiston.
Cummings began his career at Geiger in 1998 and is the corporate controller. He is also a certified management accountant of the Institute of Management Accountants and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Maine and an MBA from Bentley College. He has a master advertising specialist certification and is certified as a continuous improvement leader.
He lives in Windham with his wife and children.
