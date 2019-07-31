JAY — The Spruce Mountain High School Envirothon team is competing at the 2019 National Conservation Foundation (NCF) Envirothon from July 28 to August 3 at North Carolina State University.

The team won the Maine Envirothon at the end of May and has been working very hard to prepare for the NCF competition. Three members of the team, Orion Schwab, Hunter Quirrion, and John Brenner return from last year’s team that competed in Idaho. That team took first place in aquatics and sixth place overall, the highest finish ever by a Maine team.

They are joined by Gabby Beaudoin and Natalie Luce for this year’s international competition, which will feature teams from across the United States, Canada, and China.

“I’m very excited for the competition in North Carolina, especially as we have three returning members from last years team that competed in Idaho. This coupled with all the hard work

we’ve put in this year will hopefully allow for a successful competition,” said Brenner.

Quirrion said, “I am very excited to see what our encore performance will be like after competing in Idaho last year.”

“This is definitely the thing I have been looking forward to all summer. It is the culmination of four years of Envirothon and will be my last high school event,” said Schwab. “The team has put a lot of time and effort into preparing!”

Beaudoin said, “After a fun summer of preparation, I’m so excited to compete and enjoy our trip to North Carolina State and the NCF Envirothon.”

Luce is excited and nervous for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I know we are all going to do great and have so much fun,” she said.

In North Carolina the Spruce Mountain High School Envirothon team will test its wits against other top teams from the United States, Canada and China as they take part in the North American Envirothon Competition.

Envirothon, sponsored by the National Conservation Foundation is North America’s largest high school environmental competition. Forestry, wildlife, soils, and aquatic ecology are the subject areas studied in their local area.

Students are tested in those four areas, then use the knowledge and skills gained to solve a current issue. The theme for this year’s current issue is agricultural technology.

Taylor said the Envirothon members have been meeting every Tuesday and Thursday morning since school ended. Summer jobs and other commitments have sometimes impacted who can attend those meetings.

“They’ve been reviewing a lot of material. There’s a lot to absorb,” Taylor said. “I’ve developed a practice current issue scenario for them. They’ve done a lot of groundwork, are really excited to go.

“This year is interesting. They have 41 trees to identify from memory. They will have to know the scientific name and life cycle. More than half of them they’ve never seen, aren’t found in Maine.”

Taylor said one North Carolina soil named Residuum is created when underlying bedrock was ground into soil.

“Due to the glaciers, the most common soil type in North Carolina doesn’t exist in Maine,” he said.

The students have also been fundraising. Local businesses and individuals have contributed to help pay the costs of their trip to the national competition.

On Tuesday, July 23 Central Maine Power President and CEO Doug Herling met with the team and presented them with a $1,500 donation on behalf of CMP.

“CMP is very proud to be sponsoring this group of young, very talented individuals who are heading off to a fantastic competition,” said Herling. “I’m very impressed with their knowledge of the NECEC project and how they looked at the benefits and impacts and came to the conclusion it’s the right thing for us to do. It’s the right thing for our environment and our state.”

“These kids are going to be adults in 2050. That’s the year everybody is pointing to as to when we will truly feel the impacts of climate change,” said Taylor. “For these kids, 2050 is a real thing. They have to live in that world and when you look at the big picture, they want to take some action.”

The team would like to thank all of the organizations, businesses, and individuals who have made the trip to the National Conservation Foundation Envirothon possible. Without their support, attending the event would not be possible.

