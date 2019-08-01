BETHEL — On July 26, American Legion Post 81 of Bethel, presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the owner of The Bethel Sugar Shack, acknowledging the businesses’ support of an Ice Cream Social for two weeks of campers at an Annual Maine National Guard Youth Camp.  The camp is for the children of deployed military and is held at Bog Brook Training Site, Gilead, Maine.

Left to Right: Richard Farren – Post 81 Chaplain / Bob Dion – Post 81 Finance Officer / Michelle Boutros Wells – owner The Bethel Sugar Shack / Norman Clanton – Post 81 Vice Commander         Photo credit: Barbara Dion – American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 President

