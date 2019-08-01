BETHEL — On July 26, American Legion Post 81 of Bethel, presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the owner of The Bethel Sugar Shack, acknowledging the businesses’ support of an Ice Cream Social for two weeks of campers at an Annual Maine National Guard Youth Camp. The camp is for the children of deployed military and is held at Bog Brook Training Site, Gilead, Maine.

