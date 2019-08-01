NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library will host Bird Songs with Oen Kennedy on Tuesday, August 13 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Oen Kennedy, a singer-songwriter-naturalist from Boston, has loved wild birds since childhood. He has written many songs about birds, even songs from birds’ perspectives. He is a master bird whistler and teaches his audiences the basics of recreating birdsong. Oen loves to talk about birds and will be giving an entertaining and educational presentation with images, video, and music, as well as special effects that is perfect for all ages.

This program is free to attend and open to the public. For more information please call the library at 743-5309, etx.1 or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us

