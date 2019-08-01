Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road.  The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

filed under:
Citizen Community
