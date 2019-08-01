BETHEL — When a dozen Chinese exchange students first arrived for a week’s day visit in Bethel, one of the chaperones said her expectations of Americans was based on the series “American Pie.”

But what “Sai” found, she said, was that Americans – at least those in this area – are much “quieter” and “more shy” than what she had anticipated.

Language was somewhat of a barrier for the group, but by finding common ground and utilizing their chaperones and in some cases Google Translator, have managed to get along quite nicely with their Telstar student hosts, the families the Chinese students are staying with, and anyone else they have met along the way.

They were here on a tour organized by American Youth Camps, based in Waterville.

AYP is looking at the program put together here by Telstar Deans of Students John Eliot and Lindsay Luetje and other staff, as a possible model for future exchanges. And longer term the expectation is that Chinese students may attend school at Telstar.

AYP was interested in a rural setting for the city students to experience, according to school staff.

And experience it they did. They hiked Table Rock, rode the chondola at Sunday River, golfed at the Bethel Inn and learned ultimate frisbee, learned about maple syrup production, traveled to Norlands, saw the movie “Lion King,” toured Maine Line Products and Hancock Lumber and and learned tree identification.

The students also had some more traditional school lesson mixed in, including writing, math and science.

Another chaperone, who goes by the name of “Cindy,” said she found the trees here quite different compared to the southern part of China where she lives.

Sai said she was glad to see the students learn some tree identification, a “practical” skill.

The two chaperones also said they were impressed with the Telstar students’ environmental awareness and attention to picking up litter.

Last Thursday the group toured the Bethel Historical Society and then had lunch on the common. While they waited for their meals they played soccer and frisbee together – no translation needed.

Telstar sophomore Addie Charette’s family hosted two girls and she participated in the daily events.

She said of the experience:

“The most interesting thing I learned from the students is that even though we grew up in such different places, we still have a lot in common like we all like animals like my dog and cats, shopping, and listening to music. My favorite thing we did all week was when we all got together and painted something from the week on a picnic table and then we had a campfire and taught them how to make s’mores. At first, it surprised me because I thought they’d be able to speak more English. But as the week went on, I realized they really did know a lot of English but sometimes they just needed you to speak a little slower or some explaining.”

Luetje hosted two faculty members, helped plan some of the activities, hosted the entire group at my house for blueberry picking, table painting and bonfire s’mores.

“I also taught a lesson on writing–making memories into memoirs,” she said. “The lesson could not have gone better! Magical really watching our Telstar students write, give feedback and revise alongside their new Wenzhou friends. And when the American students read the Chinese students’ essays about what they had come to learn or realize during their time here, my eyes got a little teary, not going to lie. Some lessons learned as shared through their writing: 1. there are so many different kinds of trees and they almost have personalities, 2. A mother will love you if you aren’t her own, 3. Hiking can be tough work, but the reward of the fresh air and the view at the top is worth it. 4. Even if I don’t know the right words to say, I can make friends and have fun.”

The Rev. Tim LeConey of the West Parish Congregational Church and his wife, Mary, served as hosts for three of the boys from China. He shared some impressions of their visit:

“We found them to be polite, thoughtful, and very engaging with us. The first night, they had many questions about our jobs, places where we have traveled, our three sons, and general American customs. We also were able to find out some things about their home and family backgrounds including the occupations of their parents. Their English was quite good and, for times when we got stuck on words, Google Translate came in very handy!

“With all of their activities, they were very tired in the afternoons and evenings so were not quite as talkative as the week went on, but really enjoyed a shopping trip to the outlet stores in North Conway. Our son, Evan, drove them down and back so they got to have good conversations comparing life as a teenager in the U.S. and China. They also enjoyed playing ping-pong with Evan and seemed pretty impressed with his abilities. We went out to eat to celebrate Mary’s birthday at the Sunday River BrewPub and, though they were overwhelmed by the menu, when we told them that they had steak, they all ended up ordering that since it seems like something that they can’t find at home. When they left, they each gave our family members a card thanking us and we were struck by their thoughtfulness and how much they cleaned up after themselves.”

A group of Telstar students is expected to visit China this fall. The SAD 44 School Board will also consider formalizing a sister-school relationship with Wenzhou High School 51 at its August meeting, according to Supt. Dave Murphy.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: