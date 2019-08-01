SOUTH PORTLAND — The late Christopher Cousins has been selected to enter the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame. His name will be inducted during the association’s annual fall conference in South Portland on Oct. 19.

Fresh out of college, Cousins went to work for the Advertiser Democrat of South Paris, the town where he grew up. By holding elected leaders accountable and ensuring that school and municipal officials abided by public meeting laws, he made it a better, more open place. In 2005 the Nieman Foundation agreed and awarded him a fellowship for community journalism.

As a general assignment reporter for The Times Record and, later, the Bangor Daily News, Cousins explained arcane education and corrections policies by talking to students and inmates about how lawmakers’ decisions changed their lives. When he moved to the State House in 2013, he made it a better place by giving as much voice to regular folks affected by politics as he did to government officials and paid political operatives.

Cousins died unexpectedly on Aug. 15, 2018, at the age of 42.

