MECHANIC FALLS — Everyone is invited to come to the Friendship Day picnic at Our Lady of Ransom Church at noon on Sunday, August 25. Food will be cooked by the Norway/Mechanic Falls Knights of Columbus and augmented by many tasty side dishes, salads and desserts prepared by members of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish (Norway/Mechanic Falls) and Saint Joseph Parish (Bridgton). Families can also enjoy games on the lawn, and all are welcomed to check out the newly-renovated church hall, which is available to be rented for special social and community events. Some lucky person will win the raffle for the beautiful Wishing Well built and donated by a generous parishioner.

All are welcome to worship at the Mass beginning at 10:30 am. Snacks will be on hand after Mass while the burgers and hot dogs are on the grill.

Friendship Day is in its 11th year, and brings together parishioners and friends from the Parishes of the Western Maine Lakes and Foothills as well as other friends in the surrounding area. Our Lady of Ransom is a growing community and the recent hall renovation was only the first phase of several major improvements pending in the future. Architect’s renderings and other information will be on hand at the picnic.

Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church is located at 117 Elm Street in Mechanic Falls. For More Information, call 743-2606 or visit our website, cluster30.org.

