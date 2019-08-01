The Center for Wisdom’s Women and its social enterprise, Herban Works, were recently the recipients of a van through a donation from Phil and Kate O’Connor of Coleman’s Collision Centers of Maine. The van will be used to transport residents of Sophia’s House to appointments and errands, as well as to transport Herban Works products and workers. The lettering of the van was donated by Dan Marquis of Marquis Signs in Lewiston. With the van are, from left, Kate O’Connor; Klara Tammany, director of the Center for Wisdom’s Women; Phil O’Connor; Jim Titus, Coleman’s employee; and Pat Titus, volunteer at the Center for Wisdom’s Women.