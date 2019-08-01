Franklin Savings Bank donates garden funds to Beautify Rumford
Franklin Savings Bank has adopted a garden to adorn the bandstand located at the end of Congress Street, in Veterans Memorial Park. The bank’s $5,000 donation will cover expenses to create the garden. In addition, the bank pledged an annual maintenance gift. The donation was made to Beautify Rumford, a subcommittee of EnvisionRumford. At the bandstand site of the future garden are, from the left, bank lender Stacy Fortin, bank branch manager Diane Perry, Beautify Rumford Chairwoman Stephanie Reed and fellow members Jessica Roberts, Peggy Collette and Kristi Gordon.