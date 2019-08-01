HARRISON — On Thursday, July 28, the Board of Selectmen approved a 40-cent increase in the mil rate for the fiscal year that began July 1, bringing the rate to $11.20 per $1,000 of property value.

In June, voters set the 2019-20 municipal budget at $3,461,254. The town contributes $367,389 to Cumberland County and $3,413,389 for education.

The overall $7.24 million budget is 4% more than last year.

Tax bills are expected to be mailed by mid-August, said Town Clerk Melissa St. John. The first half of taxes are due Sept. 16 and the remainder will be due Feb. 1, she added

