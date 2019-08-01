WOODSTOCK — “I buy what I like. If it’s old, I like it.”

That’s how antique shop owner Wally Farrington describes his approach to finding items to stock his Hidden Away Antiques shop on Cushman Hill Road in Woodstock.

He first became interested in old items when his father took him to auctions 50 years ago. He’s been seriously involved in buying and selling them for about 30 years.

Although he likes all things old, that doesn’t mean he buys items indiscriminately. He disciplines himself to stick to certain types of antiques, which he acquires mostly at auctions.

A specialty area is woodworking and logging-related tools. Old planers, board rulers, levels and inclinators – the latter used to set a certain grade or angle for a wood product – are among his collection.

Stoneware is another favorite offering at the shop, with pieces from the 1860-1880 era.

He also offers a variety of other types of antiques, including items of Roseville pottery, primitives, folk art, Americana, textiles, advertising, art glass, home décor, bottles & glassware

His clientele, he said, is mostly out-of-state – usually people who own camps on area ponds or other second homes. But he also gets some antique fans who simply see his sign on nearby Route 26 and stop by.

That customer group prompted him this year to expand beyond just his antique shop to offer old furniture for sale in his nearby home’s basement. “People need to furnish their camps,” he said.

He said he was amazed at the low prices at which he could get the furniture, and decided not to pass up an opportunity.

Among the furniture items are an 1800s solid mahogany bed and an 1825 clock whose workings are all made of wood.

Farrington says he loves talking with customers. “I really enjoy the people and what they are looking for,” he said.

The address of his shop is 22 Cushman Hill Road, and he can also be found on Facebook (665-3185).

