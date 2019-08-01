WATERFORD — The owner of Keoka Beach Campground says his sign was stolen from in front of the entrance on Mill Hill Road in late July.

Chris Searles said he noticed it was missing at 6 a.m on July 25, and said it was likely taken between 10:30 and 11:45 p.m on July 24.

He reported the theft to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. He said there were no leads in the case.

Attempts to obtain information Thursday from the Sheriff’s Office were unsuccessful.

“People have messed with our signs before, usually pranks and stuff,” Searles said. “But nobody has messed with it for over 20 years. About eight years ago I put the stolen sign in. I put the old sign in there now to get through the rest of the season until we’re either able to recover or settle the (stolen) sign with insurance.”

The sign is valued at about $2,500, he said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: