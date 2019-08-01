BETHEL — Please join MLT staff, members, and friends as we celebrate our 30th anniversary on August 18th from 4-7 p.m. at Valentine Farm Conservation Center. We are taking this opportunity to kick up our heels to the music of Anna Sysko’s band, Fleur de Lis, enjoy scrumptious local ice cream provided by Little Red Hen in Andover, watch the first showing of our commemorative video, conduct our annual meeting, visit the new pollinator garden, and to thank all of you for your support in helping us reach this milestone. For more information about the event, visit www.mahoosuc.org/events-calendar. The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is appreciated by contacting Barbara at 824-3806 or [email protected].

