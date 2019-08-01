BETHEL — Team Hailey Hugs presents The 3nd Annual Maine Goes Gold For Childhood Cancer Awareness Kickoff Event in Bethel, on August 31. Contact [email protected] haileyhugs.org or get more information at www. haileyhugs.org. Team Hailey Hugs, a non-profit organization devoted to raising awareness of childhood cancer is hosting an “awareness event” on the town Common, located in Bethel Maine on August 31st 2019. A full day of family activities is planned. Highlights include:

• Music from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. with local acts, and professional recording artists. We’ll be joined by , Megan Clark, Mark Gentle, The Only Hope Band, Bob White and Tom LeClerc.

• A live auction and silent auction held in the early afternoon with items donated by local businesses and community members.

• A morning parade through the town of Bethel at 11 a.m.

• Pony rides, clowns, fairies, princesses, and more.

• Food and merchandise vendors.

• Mr Drew and His Animals Too at 12:30 – 2:00 p.m.

• Fireworks at the Bethel Inn at 9:00 p.m.

• And much more.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: