The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance (MWPA) is excited to announce two online workshops happening this summer.

On Saturday, August 3, Penguin Random House author Ryan Britt will lead “Better, Shorter, Sharper”, a personal essay workshop, on an online platform. From the comfort of their own homes, participants will learn about a variety of topics, from topic selection to timesaving editing techniques, with the end goal of creating better, sharper essays.

On Saturday, August 24, Jennifer Jacobson, three-time winner of the Lupine Award, will teach “Seize the Reader”, an online workshop focused around Middle Grade/YA Novels. Participants will explore ways of crafting stories that resonate with a reader long after they have finished the book.

The MWPA is proud to offer one full scholarship for each workshop. Advance Registration is required to attend.

For more information, visit the MWPA website at mainewriters.org. Questions may be directed to 207-228-8263, or[email protected].

