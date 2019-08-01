MINOT – Dana Edwin “Eddie” Hodgkin, 90, passed away at home surrounded by family on July 27, 2019. Eddie was born in Auburn, on Dec. 14, 1928, to Doris (Woodsome) and Dana B. Hodgkin. He attended Auburn schools and spent most of his life working in sales.

He spent many years working at Snow’s and later at Rowe Ford in Auburn. Eddie loved fishing and hunting, and had many sporting adventures with his friend, John Ward, at Rowe Pond Camps and other rural areas of Maine. He also loved to travel and he made friends with people far and wide. Eddie was a Navy Veteran and a member of the Kora Shrine.

Eddie is survived by sisters, Jane Whalen and Betty Johnson; sons, Steven Hodgkin and wife, Carole of Auburn, Bruce Hodgkin of Auburn, Kevin Hodgkin of Turner, John Hodgkin and wife, Sheri of Turner and Brian Hodgkin and wife, Debra of Lewiston. He is also survived by his wife Rita’s children, Steve Chapman and Vicky of Oxford, Mark Chapman and Heidi of Lisbon and Tammy Gary and husband, Bob of Minot; and by his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Eddie was predeceased by sisters, Juanita Stoesser, Laura Young and Ruth Polley and brother, Bob Hodgkin. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Joan (Bennett) Hodgkin, his second wife, Rita Hodgkin; his grandson, Bruce Hodgkin and Rita’s grandson, Andrew Chapman.

A graveside service will be held for Eddie on Tuesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. at the Center Minot Hill Cemetery, on Center Minot Hill Road, Minot. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Condolences may be expressed at www.chandlerfunerals.com

