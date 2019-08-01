Felicia Starbird Petty Officer 3rd Class

Felica Starbird credits much of their success from lessons they learned growing up in Oxford Hills.

“Oxford Hills gave me the motivation to go and pursue what I am passionate about,” said Starbird.Starbird is an aviation machinist mate with the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Stike Squadron (HSM) 70, a Jacksonville, Florida based squadron that operates the Navy’s next generation submarine hunter and Anti-Surface Warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk. Each helicopter is nearly 65 feet long, may weigh up to 23,500 lbs. (max gross) and can travel over 120 miles per hour for nearly 320 miles on a tank of gas.

As an aviation machinist mate, Starbird is responsible for maintenance on naval aircraft.

According to Navy officials, the MH-60R is the most capable multi-mission helicopter available in the world today. It is used for a variety of missions, including hunting and tracking enemy submarines, attacking enemy ships, search and rescue, drug interdiction, delivering supplies and supporting the Navy’s special operations forces.

It is replacing the Navy’s older helicopters because of its greater versatility and more advanced weapon systems.

Starbird is now a part of a long-standing tradition of serving in the Navy our nation needs.

“I wanted to join the Military, and my grandfather was my biggest motivation,” said Starbird. “He served in the military and his character was something I aspired to be.”

Starbird said they are proud to be part of a warfighting team that readily defends America at all times.

“Transitioning from the Air Force to the Navy allowed me to finish school and still be able to work,” said Starbird.

Sailors’ jobs are highly varied within the squadron. Approximately 297 Navy men and women are assigned and keep all parts of the squadron running smoothly. This includes everything from maintaining helicopter airframes and engines, to processing paperwork, handling weapons and flying the aircraft.

Starbird is playing an important part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon capital assets, Starbird and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes.

Serving in the Navy, Starbird is learning about being a more respectable leader, Sailor and person through handling numerous responsibilities.

“Serving in the Navy has given me the opportunity to see a lot of the world and travel,” said Starbird. “Being in the Navy is being a part of something that I get to show my children that you can be a single mother and still accomplish something bigger than you.”