August 1, 2019
6:30 PM – Special Town Meeting
AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER and FLAG SALUTE
Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.

ACTION ON MINUTES
Action on minutes dated July 18, 2019.

ADJUSTMENTS TO AGENDA –

PUBLIC COMMENTS – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

•To approve a Mass Gathering Permit for Festivals of Maine.
Festival of Maine will be holding a Made in Maine event for 4999 expected attendees, September 19-22 at the Oxford Fair Grounds from 10am – 10pm.

•To appoint Sharon Jackson to the Cemetery Committee.
This seven member committee currently has two vacancies.

•To re-appoint Lois Pike to the Recreation Committee
The appointment would keep this seven member committee full.

•To re-appoint Dana Dillingham to the Budget Committee
Dana is seeking appointment for a second term. Last year he served as Chair.

•To re-appoint Dana Dillingham to the Planning Board.
This 5 member committee with 2 alternates would continue with one vacant position for alternate.

•To approve the request to transfer from 85-01-85-01 Fund Balance Reserve, to account 85-01-85-56 Thompson Reserve in the amount of $150,000.

•Discussion on Employee Health Insurance.

•Executive Session M.R.S.A. title 1 § 405(6)(F)- Discussions of information contained in records made, maintained or received by a body or agency when accessed by the general public to those records is prohibited by statute.

TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT

SELECTMEN ITEMS

SIGN WARRANTS 15

ADJOURNMENT

