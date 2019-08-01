August 1, 2019
6:30 PM – Special Town Meeting
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER and FLAG SALUTE
Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.
ACTION ON MINUTES
Action on minutes dated July 18, 2019.
ADJUSTMENTS TO AGENDA –
PUBLIC COMMENTS – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
•To approve a Mass Gathering Permit for Festivals of Maine.
Festival of Maine will be holding a Made in Maine event for 4999 expected attendees, September 19-22 at the Oxford Fair Grounds from 10am – 10pm.
•To appoint Sharon Jackson to the Cemetery Committee.
This seven member committee currently has two vacancies.
•To re-appoint Lois Pike to the Recreation Committee
The appointment would keep this seven member committee full.
•To re-appoint Dana Dillingham to the Budget Committee
Dana is seeking appointment for a second term. Last year he served as Chair.
•To re-appoint Dana Dillingham to the Planning Board.
This 5 member committee with 2 alternates would continue with one vacant position for alternate.
•To approve the request to transfer from 85-01-85-01 Fund Balance Reserve, to account 85-01-85-56 Thompson Reserve in the amount of $150,000.
•Discussion on Employee Health Insurance.
•Executive Session M.R.S.A. title 1 § 405(6)(F)- Discussions of information contained in records made, maintained or received by a body or agency when accessed by the general public to those records is prohibited by statute.
TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT
SELECTMEN ITEMS
SIGN WARRANTS 15
ADJOURNMENT
