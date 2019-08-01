AUBURN — Payroll Management Inc.recently celebrated its 30th anniversary in business, as well as a grand opening of its new corporate offices at 550 Center St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house. The celebration was co-hosted by the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

The company was founded in 1989 by president and CEO Gary Hemenway and his wife, chief marketing officer and co-owner Elaine Hemenway. The company was originally in small office buildings in Auburn before moving into a building on Manley Road, where it remained for the next 20 years. During that time, many new services and employees, including two sons, Gary Jr. and Chris, were added to the family business.

In 2018 the Hemenways secured space in the Auburn Mall to build new corporate offices. The modern space features an open foyer, several office rooms, a huge cafeteria, two large conference rooms, a “quiet” room with three cascading waterfalls, a large distribution department and a central cubicle area with room to grow for their client services representatives.

The company provides payroll processing, payroll tax reporting and filing services, online payroll options, time and attendance solutions, pay-as-you-go workers’ compensation and reporting, human resources services, labor law posters and many other services.

