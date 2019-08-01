COUNTY — Every year the Oxford County Educators Association-Retired grants scholarships to several Oxford County graduates. OCEA-R scholarships for 2019 were rewarded to three aspiring scholars.

Clair Richmond graduated from Sacopee High School in Hiram. Clair is the daughter of Robert and Laurie Richmond and plans to major in history. She has been accepted at Wheaton College and the University of Maine. Abbey Duguay recently graduated from Mountain Valley High School. She is the daughter of Toby and Josette Duguay of Mexico, Maine. She plans to study Elementary Education at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Marjorie Kimball of North Waterford was a teacher for many years and a scholarship was established in her name. The Marjorie Kimball Award in Music was granted to Jessica Bickford of Oxford. Jessica is the daughter of Theron Stacey Bickford. Jessica graduated from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School this spring. She plans to study Music Education at Plymouth State College.

If you know any of these young people, please congratulate them when you see them.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: