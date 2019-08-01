RANGELEY — The homes for the Rangeley Friends of the Arts annual Home Tour and Taste of Rangeley have been finalized. The homes include Finlandia Lodge and Cabins, the Floating Nomad Houseboat, Fieldstone Cottages, the Farmhouse Inn (Lakeview Farm/Ellis Farm) and the Mountain Star Estate. The tour will take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Tickets are on sale at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on line at www.rangeleyarts.org. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the tour at any of the tour sites. Home tour booklets may be obtained on line or at the box office.

Local chefs and restaurants are donating samples of their fare for the Taste of Rangeley, which will occur this year at the individual homes. The after-party will include desserts, coffees and cocktails at the Mountain Star Estate at 3:30 p.m., with entertainment by Katie Tressler, accompanied by Don Mantovani at the keyboard.

All proceeds go toward the RFA’s art education programs for local youth, which includes summer drama and music camps, residencies at the Rangeley School and trips to the Portland Museum of Art, the Portland Symphony and to live theater presentations. The RFA also subsidizes private music and dance lessons for local students.

For tickets and information, visit www.rangeleyarts,org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: