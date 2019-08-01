LEWISTON — The Stanton Bird Club of Lewiston and Auburn has two walks planned for August. The walks offer a variety of interesting and diverse local habitats. This month there will be two Wednesday walks, both starting at 8 a.m.

The first trip of the month on Wednesday, Aug. 7, will be at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. Members will gather and park at 8 a.m. by the Market and Welcome Center at the entrance from Morse Road off Rte. 231.

Pineland Farms is a 5,000-acre working farm and recreational venue that welcomes visitors. It includes over 18 miles of trails through its woodland and fields. Birders will be on the lookout for summer residents, such as the hermit thrush and killdeer. Leaders are Stan and Joan DeOrsey. For any questions, call them at 207-406-4741 or e-mail [email protected] The trip will end about 11 a.m.

The next walk will be on Aug. 21 at the Whitman Spring Road in Auburn, starting at the southern end. Meet at the South entrance, which is the first right after Summer Street beyond Young’s Corner. Members will observe early fall migrants, including vireos and warblers. The leader will be is Gordon Smith.

The Stanton Bird Club manages the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary and the Woodbury Nature Sanctuary in Monmouth and Litchfield. More information can be found at www.StantonBirdClub.org. The results of the various trips are posted there, often with photos. The club also has a Facebook page.

filed under: