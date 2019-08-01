BUCKFIELD — The Buckfield-Sumner Transfer Station hosts a Swap Shop where town residents can drop off usable items (clothes and most anything else) for reuse. This diverts about 50 tons of material away from trash disposal each year and provides to users a great free source of good used clothes, household articles, books and more.

Operating the shop requires a pool of about 18-20 volunteers in order to allow each to work a three-hour shift (Wednesday 9 a.m.-Noon and Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon and Noon-3 p.m.) once or twice a month. The current volunteer pool has dropped well below that due to illnesses, moving and personal commitments, causing the shop to curtail operating hours. Potential volunteers can obtain an information form at the Swap Shop or the Buckfield or Sumner town offices. A volunteer informational meeting will be held at the Sumner Town Office Saturday, August 17 at 10 a.m.

