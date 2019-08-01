LEWISTON — UMA in Lewiston, 51 Westminster St., will hold “On-the-Spot Admit Days” between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during August. First-year, transfer and returning students can complete the application process, get accepted and enroll in classes all in one day. UMA Admissions representatives will be available to help students complete the application, take placement exams if needed, start the financial aid process and sign up for classes. Transfer students can also receive an unofficial transfer evaluation.

The On-the-Spot Admit Days are:

• Monday, Aug. 5;

• Wednesday, Aug. 14;

• Tuesday, Aug. 20; and

• Monday, Aug. 26.

Students can complete over 40 degrees and certificates completely at UMA in Lewiston. There are many scholarships available for new and returning students. There are also tuition waivers available for high school juniors and seniors as well as senior citizens.

There is no application fee and students should bring official copies of transcripts if possible. To register for the event, call 207-753-6600. If those dates don’t work, students can also schedule an advising appointment at a different day and time.

For more information about the degrees and certificates available in the local area, call 207-753-6600 or visit www.uma.edu/lewiston.

