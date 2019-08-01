PARIS — UMA in South Paris, located at 232 Main Street, will be holding “On-the-Spot Admit Days” between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. during the month of August. First-year, transfer, and returning students can complete the application process, get accepted, and enroll in classes all in one day! UMA Admissions representatives will be available to help students complete the application, take placement exams if needed, start the financial aid process and sign up for classes. Transfer students can also receive an unofficial transfer evaluation.

The On-the-Spot Admit Days are:

Monday, August 5

Wednesday, August 14

Tuesday, August 20

Monday, August 26

Students can complete over 40 degrees and certificates completely at UMA in South Paris. There are many scholarships available for both new and returning students. There are also tuition waivers available for high school juniors and seniors as well as senior citizens.

There is no application fee and students should bring official copies of transcripts if possible. To register for the event, call 743-9322. If those dates don’t work for you, you can also schedule an advising appointment at a different day and time.

UMA has nine centers statewide which provide centralized services to students and faculty engaged in online and distance education courses. Centers are located in Brunswick, East Millinocket, Ellsworth, Houlton, Lewiston, South Paris, Rockland, Rumford, and Saco. Students access the resources of UMA while studying at their local Center, pursuing a mix of online and traditional classroom instruction while staying close to home. UMA’s South Paris Center is located at 232 Main Street, South Paris. For more information about the degrees and certificates available in your local area, call 743-9322 or visit www.uma.edu/southparis

