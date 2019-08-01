BRIDGTON — Watercolor artist Cindy Spencer is returning to Gallery 302 as a guest artist for the month of August. Cindy’s show will be up during Gallery 302’s biennial Art Auction, which is on Friday, August 2nd beginning at 5 pm. She has exhibited in Mt. Washington Valley and at Gallery 302, where she taught watercolor from 2009-2015.

Spencer says this about her work: “The fluidity of watercolor inspires me to allow my paintings to be alive with discoveries. Without getting caught up in too many details, I like to work at an angle to allow paint pigment to flow and mingle. A looser, more impressionistic quality is often present with a variety of soft and hard edges. To encourage the viewer’s imagination to interact with the art, some things are intentionally a little ‘lost,’ while other identifiable images remain.”

Now living in Wiscasset, she shows at Pemaquid Art Gallery in New Harbor, ME; at Boothbay Regional Art Foundation in Boothbay Harbor, ME; and occasionally at Kefauver Gallery in Damariscotta, ME. Her work can also be seen on her website: www.cindyspencerart.com

Her show will run from July 29 to August 30, with a reception for the artist on August 9, 5-7 pm. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main Street in Bridgton. FMI call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

