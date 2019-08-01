BRIDGTON — Watercolor artist Cindy Spencer is returning to Gallery 302, 112 Main St., as a guest artist for the month of August. Spencer’s show will be up during Gallery 302’s biennial Art Auction on Friday, Aug. 2, beginning at 5 p.m.

Spencer has exhibited in Mt. Washington Valley and at Gallery 302, where she taught watercolor from 2009-2015.

Spencer says this about her work: “The fluidity of watercolor inspires me to allow my paintings to be alive with discoveries. Without getting caught up in too many details, I like to work at an angle to allow paint pigment to flow and mingle. A looser, more impressionistic quality is often present with a variety of soft and hard edges. To encourage the viewer’s imagination to interact with the art, some things are intentionally a little ‘lost,’ while other identifiable images remain.”

Now living in Wiscasset, she shows at Pemaquid Art Gallery in New Harbor; at Boothbay Regional Art Foundation in Boothbay Harbor; and occasionally at Kefauver Gallery in Damariscotta. Her work can also be seen on her website: www.cindyspencerart.com.

Her show will run to Aug. 30, with a reception for the artist from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallert302.com.

