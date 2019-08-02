The spring 2019 issue of Maine Policy Review, published by the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center, is now available online.

In the issue’s Margaret Chase Smith Essay, transplanted Mainer and college student Matthew Bourque reflects on the strength and character of Maine’s political tradition.

Also in this issue: commentaries on independent political parties; the status of bonds in the 2018 election; a response to a commentary on universal basic income from the fall 2019 issue of MPR; and articles on artificial intelligence and Maine’s workforce, 21st-century language education at the University of Maine, Maine woods tourism, health status among Maine’s low-income childless adults, recess and physical education weather policies, and circular food systems.

