100 years ago: 1919

Ground was broken Friday on Main Sreet, on the left lot adjacent to the Empire theatre, for a new office building to cost $85,000 for the Androscoggin Electric Co. The building will be three stories high, constructed of tapestry brick, and will be stone-trimmed. The contract was given to W. A. Greenleaf & Sons, and the architects were Gibbs & Pulsifer, both local firms. The building will have at 60-foot frontage on Main Street and will run back 100 feet. It will be the latest of its kind and one of the best buildings in New England. It will be occupied exclusively by the electric company and will be ready for occupancy on Jan. 1, 1920.

50 years ago: 1969

Aaron hits his 537th career home run and is congratulated as he steps on home plate during the third outing of last night’s game in Philadelphia. The home run places Aaron third, among the all-time major home-run hitters behind Mays and Ruth. It was Aaron’s 27th homer of the season.

25 years ago: 1994

Court Street will be closed to all traffic between the Union Street Bypass and James Street from 9 pm Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday according to city officials. A detour will be set up for eastbound traffic at the intersection of Court Street and Western Avenue. Westbound traffic on Court Street will be rerouted north on Minot Avenue, south of the Union Street Bypass. Court Street will be restored to two-lane traffic by 6 am Monday. The road closing will enable the Auburn Water District to install 24-inch water transmission across Court Street at the intersection of Goff Street. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

