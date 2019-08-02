OLD TOWN – The Mainely Country Band will return to perform at Riverfront Park on August 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The Mainely Country Band is a professional, four-piece country/country rock band with over 120 years of combined experience in the musical entertainment business. Offering a variety of music for all age groups, the band provides you with quality crowd-pleasing entertainment.

The Mainely Country Band has been performing since 1976 in clubs or venues throughout central and western Maine. Although the band has undergone several personnel changes through the years, they still continue to grow in demand and popularity and have become one of Maine’s hardest working country bands. The Mainely Country Band was voted 2014 Country Band of the Year by the Maine Academy of Country Music.

The Mainely Country Band has also been an opening act for some recent concert headliners like Maine based, The Mallett Brothers Band and Confederate Railroad. Band leader Jeff Simon, had the opportunity to get on stage and sing the Waylon and Willie classic duet, “Goodhearted Woman” with Confederate Railroads’ lead vocalist, Danny Shirley. They also have a couple of concerts scheduled for this summer to open for The Lacs and also one of country music’s most successful groups, Highway 101.

All seasoned musicians, the members of The Mainely Country Band blend their differing musical backgrounds to form a unique and solid sound. Jeff, Doug, Sonny and Richard have a great time playing music together, which shows in their energetic performance.

Bring your blankets and chairs and join us at the Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of great music. Please remember, Riverfront Park is a tobacco free zone. In the event of rain, the concert will take place at the Old Town Museum at 353 Main Street.

The 2019 summer concert series is hosted by The Old Town Public Library and sponsored by The City of Old Town, and the generous concert attendees who put their bills and coins in the donation jar each concert night. We thank you all for your support! Concerts will be held at Riverfront Park in Old Town at 6:30 pm, every Thursday evening through August 15. For a complete list of this year’s performers, visit the library’s website at: http://old-town.lib.me.us.

