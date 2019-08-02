Rylee Hinckley of Avon cools off on the slip ‘n slide at Kineowatha Park during the 37th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival on Friday afternoon. Calvary Hill Baptist Church provided several free activities for children. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Friends of Wilson Lake celebrated 30 years during the 37th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival on Friday by surprising children with captain’s hats after a free boat ride on the lake. Sandy Winn of FOWL, left, watches as Connor Walsh of Wilton tries on his hat. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Kora Lee Flagg of Livermore Falls, left, and Madison Martin of Jay made bracelets at Kineowatha Park on Friday afternoon during the 37th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival. The girls are best friends at school. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden