The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that cases of chickenpox have been confirmed among migrants staying in the Portland Expo.

“Individuals staying at the Portland Expo are already considered exposed,” the agency said in a public health advisory Saturday morning.

Also known as varicella, chickenpox is a contagious viral disease that causes an itchy rash that usually lasts about a week. It can also cause fever, fatigue, loss of appetite and headaches, the CDC says.

The CDC did not say how many people had been affected, nor how it had diagnosed the disease. The agency, which is closed on weekends, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The virus spreads primarily through close contact, and so the Maine CDC recommends good hand hygiene to prevent transmission.

Volunteers are advised to watch for symptoms and to check their vaccination records. People with questions about the varicella vaccine may call the Maine CDC at 1-800-867-4775 or send an email to [email protected]

“The City is working cooperatively with the Maine CDC following reports of chickenpox cases in individuals staying at the Expo, and is following all protocols associated with limiting further exposure,” Portland spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said in an email.

“We’ve made sure to alert anyone who was known to have visited or volunteered at the Expo since July 26 to watch for symptoms, and to check their vaccination record with their healthcare provider.”

Grondin deferred to the CDC questions about how many people were affected and how they were being treated. She mentioned, however, that those diagnosed were still at the Expo, per the CDC’s recommendation.

Hundreds of asylum seekers from central Africa have arrived in Portland in recent months, drawn by word of a friendly climate and an existing support network.

City officials opened the basketball arena in June to accommodate the wave of migrants, and now are working to find them alternate housing as a deadline approaches to turn the venue back over to the Maine Red Claws for the season.

