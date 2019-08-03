Androscoggin County
• Rebecca Poulin, 31, of Greene, on two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, 6:30 p.m. Friday on Merrill Road in Lewiston.
• Bryan Daniels, 32, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:47 p.m. Friday on Sabattus Road in Sabattus.
• Matthew Lavoie, 29, of Clinton, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:30 p.m. Friday on River Road in Livermore.
• Andrew Dewar, 24, of Oakland, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Boothby Road in Livermore Falls.
• Arthur Gooldrup, 26, of Oakland, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Boothby Road in Livermore Falls.
• Jeffrey Trudeau, 42, of Farmington, New Hampshire, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 10 a.m. Saturday on Route 108 in Livermore.
• Chase Hart, 21, of Poland, on a probation hold and a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:38 p.m. Saturday at 47 Louise Ave. in Lewiston.
Auburn
• Mario Cardona, 23, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:27 p.m. Friday at Shaw’s Supermarket.
Lewiston
• Elizabeth Rollins, 24, of Livermore Falls, on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, 10:20 p.m. Friday at 41 Jefferson St.
• Cashandra Cosby, 35, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:51 a.m. Saturday at 264 Pine St.
• Richard Cliche, 56, of Clinton, Iowa, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2 a.m. Saturday at 1775 Lisbon St.
-
bPlus
Christopher Elliott, Travel Navigator: Be aware of new fees assessed by travel industry
-
bPlus
Helwigs celebrate 50th anniversary
-
bPlus
Dear Abby: Dad questioned after hosting son’s teammates
-
Opinion
Bruce Blair, Jon Wolfsthal: Pretending we could ‘win’ a nuclear war is a dangerous fantasy
-
Opinion
Fareed Zakaria: Tough choices with Afghanistan