Androscoggin County

• Rebecca Poulin, 31, of Greene, on two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, 6:30 p.m. Friday on Merrill Road in Lewiston.

• Bryan Daniels, 32, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:47 p.m. Friday on Sabattus Road in Sabattus.

• Matthew Lavoie, 29, of Clinton, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:30 p.m. Friday on River Road in Livermore.

• Andrew Dewar, 24, of Oakland, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Boothby Road in Livermore Falls.

• Arthur Gooldrup, 26, of Oakland, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Boothby Road in Livermore Falls.

• Jeffrey Trudeau, 42, of Farmington, New Hampshire, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 10 a.m. Saturday on Route 108 in Livermore.

• Chase Hart, 21, of Poland, on a probation hold and a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:38 p.m. Saturday at 47 Louise Ave. in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Mario Cardona, 23, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:27 p.m. Friday at Shaw’s Supermarket.

Lewiston

• Elizabeth Rollins, 24, of Livermore Falls, on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, 10:20 p.m. Friday at 41 Jefferson St.

• Cashandra Cosby, 35, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:51 a.m. Saturday at 264 Pine St.

• Richard Cliche, 56, of Clinton, Iowa, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2 a.m. Saturday at 1775 Lisbon St.

