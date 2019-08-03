Charges
Auburn
- George Bernard, 35, of 38 Newbury St., on a charge of drinking in public, 5:50 p.m. Thursday in Bonney Park.
Androscoggin County
- Tracey Bernier, 47, of 582 Old Bath Road, Warren, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of drinking in public and obstructing government administration, 10:15 p.m. Thursday at 646 Lisbon St.
- Logan Pulk, 28, of 589 Sawyer Road, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of driving with a suspended license, 6:45 a.m. Friday on High Street, Sabattus.
- David Gould, 59, of 1341 Riverside Drive, Auburn, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of unlawful sexual contact, 10:25 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Michael Ayo, 41, of 34 Pearl St., Lewiston, arrested by Sabattus police on a theft charge, 12:52 p.m. Friday on Dube Drive.
