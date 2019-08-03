Wheelchair race results:
|Place
|First Name
|Last Name
|Age
|Sex
|City
|State
|Time
|1
|Tony
|Nogueira
|51
|M
|Glen Ridge
|NJ
|22:51
|2
|Jason
|Roberts
|16
|M
|Rome
|NY
|23:08
|3
|Hermin
|Garlic
|29
|M
|Utica
|NY
|23:12
|4
|James
|Senbeta
|32
|M
|Chicago
|IL
|24:28
|5
|Gary
|Brendel
|60
|M
|Sterling
|MA
|26:08
|6
|Michael
|Olsen
|35
|M
|Waterville
|NY
|26:44
|7
|Michelle
|Wheeler
|32
|F
|Boalsburg
|PA
|30:25
|8
|Chad
|Johnson
|43
|M
|Corydon
|IN
|30:37
|9
|Richard
|Agee
|39
|M
|Irvington
|KY
|39:39
|10
|Christina
|Kouros
|24
|F
|Cape Elizabeth
|ME
|40:20
|11
|James
|Anderson
|26
|M
|Melrose
|MA
|40:37
|12
|Jacob
|Moore
|42
|M
|Rome
|NY
|1:08:05
Search the database of runners below:
