Wheelchair race results:

Place First Name Last Name Age Sex City State Time
1 Tony Nogueira 51 M Glen Ridge NJ 22:51
2 Jason Roberts 16 M Rome NY 23:08
3 Hermin Garlic 29 M Utica NY 23:12
4 James Senbeta 32 M Chicago IL 24:28
5 Gary Brendel 60 M Sterling MA 26:08
6 Michael Olsen 35 M Waterville NY 26:44
7 Michelle Wheeler 32 F Boalsburg PA 30:25
8 Chad Johnson 43 M Corydon IN 30:37
9 Richard Agee 39 M Irvington KY 39:39
10 Christina Kouros 24 F Cape Elizabeth ME 40:20
11 James Anderson 26 M Melrose MA 40:37
12 Jacob Moore 42 M Rome NY 1:08:05

 

Search the database of runners below:

Place Bib First Name Last Name Age Sex City State Country Net Time Gun Time
Place Bib First Name Last Name Age Sex City State Country Net Time Gun Time
Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles