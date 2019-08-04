DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Opportunity Alliance is calling on community members to contribute their skills and experiences to support the youngest generation by working as a classroom volunteer in the Foster Grandparent Program. Classroom grandparents are role models, mentors and friends to children in schools and child development centers. The “grandparents” support school readiness and academic achievement.

Openings are available for adults 55 or older living in Cumberland, York and Oxford counties who are willing to commit to a regular schedule during the school year and are interested in helping children thrive.

Volunteers who meet generous income guidelines receive a stipend of about $200 per month, travel reimbursement, meals, ongoing training and are guaranteed to laugh and smile every day.

As one volunteer said: “The benefits to me include joy in seeing a positive change in a child. One little girl has struggled to read, but with positive encouragement and praise she now wants to read with me and asks for her turn daily.”

Studies prove Americans who volunteer have better health and increased friendships. To learn more about volunteering and the next training program, call the Foster Grandparent Program at 773-0202 or toll-free at 1-800-698-4959.

ANSWER: I so enjoy volunteering in the elementary schools and can see how much it’s needed and appreciated. I encourage anyone who has a heart for children to give it a try. Share your gifts. —Susan, Opportunity Alliance Director of Foster Grandparent & Senior Companion Programs, Portland

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This concerns the flag pole and granite monument on South Avenue. It was put there to honor my husband’s cousin, Adrian Theriault, who was killed on the last day of World War II while attempting to save another soldier. Adrian was serving under Gen, George S. Patton. It took three years for his remains to be returned home. His mother was worried that he was not the one in the casket. She prayed for a sign that it was really his body and when it rained on the day that he arrived home, his mom took it as her sign.

The family had his dog tag and allowed one of his nephews to take it with him when he was deployed. He returned home safe and unharmed.

The Theriault family had a very strong faith.

I love reading Sun Spots every day.—No name, Minot

ANSWER: Thank you so much for writing in and sharing this family story of heroism and love that answers a question about the monument published in Sun Spots this past spring. We all have these stories and it’s so important to pass them along. They expand our hearts and make us aware of the world around us. I encourage everyone who possibly can to write down and/or verbally recount your family stories so they are not lost.

And it is always great to hear from a fan.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In answer to you asking what appliance repair service people we want to recommend, I like Wayne’s Appliance Service in Turner. Wayne is prompt, efficient, knowledgeable, pleasant and reasonably priced. He can be reached at 754-6521.

We so enjoy your helpful column!—Janet, Turner

