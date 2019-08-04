DEAR SUN SPOTS: Lisbon United Methodist Church is looking for runners and walkers to support its 4th annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors 5K event on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 14 School St. in Lisbon Falls.

Check-in and same-day registration for the timed event begins at 7:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration is now open and all registrants entered by August 31st will receive an event tee shirt at check-in. Entry fee is $25 for adults & $15 for students, payable by check or PayPal. The benefit event will take place rain or shine. Free pre- and post-run massages will be provided onsite by Essentially Balanced Massage.

Help us help our neighbors. All proceeds will be donated to Lisbon Area Christian Outreach (LACO) Food Bank and Tedford Shelter’s “Warm Thy Neighbor” Programs. The family-friendly event has grown each year and has raised nearly $6,000 to help our neighbors in need.

Volunteers are needed. Contact us if you are available and would like to help.

Registration forms and race information can be found at www.LisbonUMChurch.org or email [email protected]—Monica , no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Safe Voices, the domestic violence resource center based in Lewiston, is hosting a training for community members interested in volunteering on the organization’s 24-hour helpline.

The training starts Sept. 17, and will meet once or twice a week through Dec. 3. Each session runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Lewiston.

Safe Voices Helpline is often the first point of contact for those affected by domestic abuse and sex trafficking and exploitation who may be seeking support and resources. Volunteers on the helpline may take calls from home or any place they have reliable phone service and a private space in which to talk. Shifts are available at all times of the day and week.

The training, known as Core Advocacy, Intervention, Response and Ethics Training, or CAIRET, equips volunteers with the tools to provide supportive listening and basic safety planning. Participants will learn about Safe Voices’ services and community resources. The CAIRET is a prerequisite for college students seeking internship opportunities at Safe Voices.

Interested volunteers must complete a background check and interview process. Contact [email protected] or 207-795-6744 for more information.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, please call Safe Voices’ 24-hour helpline at 1-800-559-2927. —Victoria, Director of Development & Engagement, Safe Voices, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do any readers have the name of antique appraisers and dealers? I have already contacted Orphan Annie’s and McMorrow’s.

Sun Spots, you do a great service to people in our area. I love your column. Thank you!—No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have an antique Singer sewing machine that is treadle-operated. It’s in beautiful condition and is in its own original cabinet. Is there anyone who can direct me to someone who can tell me what this would be worth? I am interested in selling it.—Darnita, no town

ANSWER: For both the above questions, try Daniel Buck Auctions at 501 Lisbon St. in Lisbon Falls. If he cannot help you, and I think he can, he may be able to direct you to someone else. The number is 407-1444. For more information, go to www.danielbuckauctions.com.

